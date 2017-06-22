Mozilla Firefox Focus now available on Google Play Store

Mozilla finally launched Firefox Focus on Google Play Store today. Mozilla's latest mobile internet browser was launched late in 2016 on iOS and although a bit late but Android users can also use the app now.

Firefox is a lot different from all the other web browsers available to date. Unlike other browsers that offer an option to switch to private browsing mode Focus offers no such feature. However, what it does is it never keeps a record of the browsing history or cookies. This means that every session on this browser is a private session making it an overall private browser in itself.

Once a user is done with browsing he or she may use the trash button provided on the browser to clear up things. There is also no tab support or bookmark option embedded in the browser.

The most interesting feature of this browser is its capability to block ads which is a much required feature for mobile browser. This along with a customized block for analytical and social trackers makes it an altogether simple browser to provide an interruption free browsing.

The iOS version of this browser allows it to used as an an ad block app for Safari, the very own web browser from iOS. This feature is not available for Android version but it shows the number of ads and trackers blocked while browsing in the app. The Android version also allows the app to notify user when the browser is running in the background and a quick access button closes it instantly.

Mozilla has developed this app for a very specific set of users and not everyone will find Focus to be very handy. Although the genre of users who prefer a secure or more personal browsing will certainly be drawn to it.