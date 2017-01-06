Neon Update Will Make Windows 10 More Animated and Intuitive

Microsoft is working on a Windows 10 update, which will bring some noticeable changes in the current Windows 10 user interface. Dubbed as Project Neon, the update builds on the current Windows 10 UI (aka MDL2), and is bound to make the Windows 10 UI more intuitive and fun to use.

As reported by mspoweruser.com, Project NEON will heavily focus on animations, simplicity and consistency. It will bring back visual elements from the Windows 7's Aero Glass and will mix it up with animations like the ones from the Windows Phone 8/7 era.

As per screenshots shared by mspower.com, the Neon update will bring the ability to blur parts of the navigation areas of apps. Besides, the new update to Windows 10 will also add a new component called 'Acrylic', which will allows developers to further customize the appearance of their universal apps. Besides, the site reports that Project Neon also focuses on 3D and HoloLens interactions.

While the updates seem to be minor ones, these will certainly make the current Windows 10 more responsive and user friendly. We can expect the tech giant to give some demos on Project Neon in the upcoming Build Developers Conference in May 2017.

As noted, these changes will come just in time before Microsoft releases the big update to Windows 10 later this year, which will bring support for ARM chipsets running full Windows 10 desktop apps.

