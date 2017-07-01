Netflix announces Dolby Atmos support for its original content

Video streaming service Netflix has announced the addition of Dolby Atmos audio support for its original content. The immersive audio treatment will first make it to Okja, a critically-acclaimed film directed by Bong Joon Ho that made its recent debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and is available globally on Netflix. Okja is also available in Dolby Vision- the HDR video format.

The data shared by Netflix also mentions that Dolby Atmos support will also be made available for a select number of titles coming soon. The video streaming service also plans to grow the catalog over time. The company has issued a list of titles that it plans to offer in this format. These include: Okja (June 28), BLAME! (July 28), Death Note (August 25), Bright (December) and Wheelman (2017).

Many of these titles will also be available in 4K and HDR, which when combined with the immersive Dolby Atmos will create a compelling multimedia experience.

Dolby Atmos is considered as the next step in audio technology. Developed by Dolby Laboratories in the year 2012, the audio technology allows content generators enable dynamic rendering to loudspeakers based on the theater capabilities. What this means is that the service provider can place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, to bring an immersive audio experience to viewers.

For now, Dolby Atmos streaming is supported on limited number of devices. The list includes Microsoft's Xbox One, One S and 2017 LG OLED TVs. Consumers on the Xbox need to connect the console to a Dolby Atmos enabled home theater system, TV or a soundbar.

They can also connect it to headphones using the new Dolby Atmos for headphones feature available for purchase through the Dolby Access app in the Xbox Store. The LG OLED TVs have built-in Dolby Atmos capabilities that create a 360° sound field around you without the need to connect an external sound system.

More devices will be added in the list to make the technology more accessible to Netflix members everywhere. It is worth mentioning that you would need a compatible device and Ultra HD Netflix plan to experience the true potential of immersive audio technology.