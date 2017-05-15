Netflix for rooted Android phone will no longer be available

If you are unable to download Netflix on your Android phone, then just check whether it is a rooted device or not. If the phone has been rooted, then you won't be able to use Netflix app from now on.

The company has confirmed Android Police that the Android device which has been altered or not Google certified, will not be able to view this app on Play Store again. It is not an accidental case because the Netflix has confirmed Android Police that this blockage is intentional for rooted and unlocked Android devices. So, you are not the only one to face this error now.

The changelog of updated version of the app reads as follows, "Version 5.0 only works with devices that are certified by Google and meet all Android requirements."

Regarding this, the company says Android Police, " With our latest 5.0 release, we now fully rely on the Widevine DRM provided by Google; therefore, many devices that are not Google-certified or have been altered will no longer work with our latest app and those users will no longer see the Netflix app in the Play Store."

Another interesting thing to be noted is, the app still works fine on the rooted and unlocked device, but only the Play Store listing has been blocked. The Android Police have also noticed that this app still runs normally if you install the app by sideloading the APK for now. But we can expect the app to stop working completely sometime soon.

So, if you are a Netflix fan but planned to root your device for better customization, then you have to think twice before doing so.

