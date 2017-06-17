New Android Wear App Cue will help you cut down on cigarettes

Kiwi has introduced a new AI-based app called Cue for Android Wears. It is designed to help smokers reduce smoking. Currently, this app is only available on the beta version and compatible with smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0.

If someone wants to join the beta, he/she just have to fill up a special sign-up enrollment form on Cue's official website. Talking about its functionality, it basically tracks the wearer's daily smoking habits. So whenever a smoker takes a puff of a cigarette, the app will track it and then use that information to give feedback to the wearer.

As mentioned earlier, it is based on AI, so the app will be able to offer up smoking times and breaks which would eventually extend the time in between smoking. Other than that, the app also has a rewards format, wherein it gives users benefits if they smoke less. These rewards come in points which can be redeemed at Starbucks outlets.

What makes Cue different from other similar apps is that it can give more insights into the smoking habits of the wearer. For example, the app tracks the 'when and where' aspects and displays a history of the smoker's daily intake. So then the smoker can set daily limits or goals according to the information.

What's more, the app will even give feedback to the users on how they are following the daily limit. However, one must keep in mind that this app will follow the goals that the user had set. In any case, if you want to try the Cue app, you can go the Beta version.