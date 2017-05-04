New anti-phishing feature added to Gmail for Android

Thanks to Google, Gmail for Android now has an anti-phishing security checks, which will prevent users from opening suspicious links.

So whenever you click some links that are deemed suspicious by Gmail, a warning will pop up on the screen. However, not all the affected mails would necessarily be harmful. This move has taken by the search giant to make users more aware about the potentially dangerous links. Google has mentioned in a blog post that the anti-phishing feature for Gmail's android version will be rolled out to devices in phases.

So if you can't it right now, you might want to wait for a couple of days.

If you remember, Google added a feature called the Safe Browsing to Gmail for Google Chrome users on desktop in the previous year. It also warns users whenever they receive an email containing links to websites which are associated with phishing, malware or any kind of spams.

This is a welcome move from Google, since today itself a Google Docs phishing scam affected a lot of users. The affected users received a fake mail to edit a Google Doc and the subject line read a contact has "has shared a document on Google Docs with you". Those who clicked on the "Open in Docs" button were directed to a real Google-hosted page and then asked to give their email account information.

Google was able to stop the scam within an hour, but it had spread to many users by that time.

We hope that this new anti-phishing feature will make Gmail a safer place for Android users.

