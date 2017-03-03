New Google Allo update brings GIF search, animated emoji, and one tap access to Assistant

You can have many new features in Allo's update.

Google Allo, an instant messaging app developed by Google was released last year with various exciting features in it. Smart reply function of Allo utilizes Google's machine learning technology to suggest replies and also to analyze the images to be sent.

Google Allo updates GIF search, animated emoji and Google Assistant

The app is also packaged with Google assistant in it. Now the company has added few more features including GIF search capability in the chat window, animated emoji, and one tap access to Google Assistant. Android users will receive this update immediately whereas, iOS users have to wait for some more time.

GIF Library

After introducing 'Lucky' bot into Allo, the company has come up with this GIF search feature in it. Users can search for GIF by tapping on smileys in chat window and sliding through initial set of suggestions. A search bar appears wherein, a user can enter the search string to find the required GIF.

Animated Emoji

Emojis being static, the company updated it with realistic looking animations. Ten frequently used emojis will have this animation and the user can edit the size of it by using scale slider that appears to the right of the screen while sending the animated emoji.

New Assistant Icon

A new Assistant icon is introduced in this update which appears between the smiley icon and the send button. This helps in getting the input from Google Assistant. Instead of boring you with responses like other bots, it gives informal answers to the questions.

Story first published: Friday, March 3, 2017, 14:00 [IST]
