New Google ‘Earth’ to launch today at 6PM IST

A few months back, we got to know that the search giant is building a new Google Earth app with most advanced features in it. This new version of Google Earth is going to be launched today at 6 PM IST during an Earth Day event which will be held at Whitney Museum of Art in New York City.

The company has already started sending out invitations for this Earth Day event. This new version of the app is expected to replace the company's old Maps app. Everyone are expecting the revamped Google Earth to offer them with the features which were missed out in an earlier version. It is said that this new app will include functionalities like traffic reports and local listings etc.

For those who don't know what Google earth is, a brief description is provided on this page. It is a geo-browser which accesses satellite and geographical data over the internet and represents the same in a three-dimensional globe.

Also Read: Samsung launches Samsung Gear 360 Manager app

It gives us a clear view of how earth looks like naturally. It even allows you to search some places, and lets you pan, zoom, rotate and tilt the Earth. Not just this, it even provides a link to Wikipedia articles about places of interest. Another interesting thing to be noted is, even the apps like Google Map includes some features of Google Earth.

The clear view of the globe is possible here because of the high-resolution image. That is, it uses the image of resolution between the range of 15m to 15cm. Let us wait and see what this new Earth has got to offer and what more we can do using this app.