New Pokemon game, Pokeland coming to Android soon

Pokemon Go the Augmented Reality game created a huge stir in the mobile gaming world and at the same generated great interest among millions of users. With over 500 million estimated downloads, the game had become one of the most downloaded apps from the Google or Apple app stores.

While the rage is not the same as before, Pokemon still continues to be a favorite among fans. And, it looks like they have something to look forward to. The Pokemon Company has just announced a mobile app called Pokeland in Japan. Currently, it is running a limited alpha test for Android users until June 9. We hope the app will make its way to other countries as well.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 leaked images appear online; specs differ from TENNA

If you can remember, there was a Nintendo Wii console game called Pokemon Rumble. Well, the new game app is similar to that game. In Pokeland, players would have to control Pocket Monsters as they battle each other on a number of islands.

The Android alpha has 52 stages and 134 Pokemons to choose from. There are 6 islands where the Pokemon battles will take place at.

As of now, no word has been heard from the company regarding the official launch of the Pokeland. We also don't know whether the game will be available outside Japan or not.

However, as we have previously mentioned, it should be launched in other parts of the world since it is a Pokemon game. The company don't want to miss out on sales by keeping it limited only to Japan.

Source Via