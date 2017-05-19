New update added on Facebook Messenger for better navigation

Facebook yesterday announced in a post that a few new changes will be added to its Messenger App soon. So it will be a "visual update that simplifies navigation across Messenger". Last month the social network giant also made some changes to the app, which let people have access to various capabilities inside the messenger. Now coming to the new update, the most visible change will be the new home screen.

While it would have the same number of features as before, it will be better organized. This update will make Messenger a hub for connecting users to their friends, acquaintances and co-workers. In addition to this, across the top of the inbox, there will be tabs, which will help the users navigate to messages easily, tell who are active and lead them to their favorite Group conversations.

The bottom bar currently features tabs that will let the users go to their Home screen, make calls, take photos with the Camera button, play Instant Games and search for people. Not only this, but the bottom bar will also bear a Discover tab after the update starts rolling out.

What's more, there will be red dot working as a visual clue to help users to stay updated.

According to the Facebook post, "These changes are designed to make Messenger simpler for you - to help you get to your contacts quickly, jump into your conversations where you left off, start new chats, and stay up to date. This will be rolling out worldwide on iOS and Android this week."

