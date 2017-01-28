Nokia MIKA is a digital assistant for telecom operators and engineers

Lately, Nokia is in the tech headlines for the launch and flash sale of its latest smartphone Nokia 6, In the meantime, Nokia has announced the launch of MIKA (Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant. This is a customized digital assistant aimed at helping the telecom operators improve their efficiency by offering the engineers faster access to critical information.

The Nokia MIKA is powered by Nokia AVA cognitive services platform and is underpinned by the services expertise. It provides voice dictated automated assistance in order to reduce the time spent on searching information resources and enables operators to stay focused on key business tasks without getting distracted.

Nokia stated that MIKA is the first digital assistant that has been trained for the telecom industry and designed to offer automated assistance that frees highly skilled workers making them focus on critical tasks and saves time as well.

As per the company, MIKA could give more than one hour of productivity to the engineers every day by offering them access to information as well as recommendations through the interactive user interface. Moreover, MIKA makes use of augmented intelligence along with automated learning offering access to a wide range of tools, data sources, and documents. These include the repository of best practice collected from Nokia projects around the world and Nokia AVA knowledge library.

Using this knowledge library, the Nokia MIKA can offer suggestions based on similar issues those are seen in the other networks. MIKA is rolled out as a web interface as well as a mobile agent facilitating engineers to tap on the knowledge base on-the-go.