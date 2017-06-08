Nokia Support app is now available on Google Play Store

HMD is releasing the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 Android smartphones across the global markets in phases. While the Nokia fans are expecting to witness the release of these smartphones, it looks like the company wants to offer a good global support and experience to the users.

Well, we say this as HMD has released a support app on the Google Play Store. The support chat apps are one way that people find comfortable to use. These are one way for the companies to resonate with mobile users. Though HMD has already pre-installed the support app on its latest smartphones, the company has also released the support app on the Google Play Store for the Android users.

The Nokia Support app will allow HMD to update the app without any delays in rolling out the software updates. Dubbed the Nokia Support app, this one features chat support that will let the Nokia Android smartphone users talk with the company's representatives regarding the problems with their device, find details on care centers around them, locate the nearest Nokia mobile care center, check the warranty on the device, view the user guide of the phone, and get tips on how to get the most out of their Nokia smartphone.

It looks like HMD's decision is wise as the Support app can be updated from the Play Store itself even if the manufacturer is not rolling out the updates. The launch of the Nokia Support app comes in just two weeks after the release of the Galaxy S8 Launcher app. Even OnePlus had released the Community app on the Play Store for its smartphone users.

Via: NokiaPowerUser