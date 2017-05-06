Nova Launcher 5.1 brings new features and it looks great

The good thing about Android is that it provides us with so much freedom and customization ability where we can completely change the standard setup and the launcher that came with the phones.

As such we can replace the launcher especially with something that suits us more. That being said, one the popular launcher that is available today is the Nova Launcher. So if you are looking for a flexible then the Nova launcher might be the best as it comes with some interesting features.

Basically, Nova Launcher comes with features that let you tweak and theme your phone to your exact specifications, with cool swipe features, animations, and custom icons and wallpapers.

However, as there are many things you can do with it and as we are speaking highly of the launcher, it just got even better. The latest version 5.1 that has been in beta testing since late March is finally seeing the stable version which is being released now. Google has announced in its post that the launcher is available and that the new version also brings in some new features.

Some of the new addition in the new release, include fixes for Samsung's latest flagship, Dynamic Badges which will now give image notifications right from the notification content or the home screen icons, and respect system level themes on Samsung and Huawei devices.

The details on the new version and download link for the .APK is found in Google's page. You can also visit the Google Play Store and directly download or update to the latest version.

Are you using a Nova Launcher? What do you think of the latest features? Do let us know in the comments.