NPCI trying to propagate BHIM users through a strategic partnership with Karbonn

NPCI announced on Tuesday that it is looking forward to increase online transactions in India and with this ambition in the foreground it has partnered with Karbonn. Karbonn launched a smartphone K9 Kavach 4G that has NPCI's BHIM app pre-installed.

NPCI or National Payments Corporation of India is a central infrastructure setup in 2009 to administer several online retail payments in the country. NPCI's Bharat Interface for Money or BHIM app and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app have been well received by Indian smartphone users and the organisation hopes to increase the count of app users year after year.

Mr. A.P. Hota, Managing Director and CEO at NPCI stated that the organisation's tie-up with Karbonn will give consumers an exposure to the BHIM app right after they purchase the K9 Kavach 4G. He also mentioned that the strategic partnership between the two organisations is a big step towards providing acceptance tools for facilitating digital payments in India.

The BHIM app is available in multiple languages keeping in mind the Indian demographic diversity. The app simplifies monetary transactions and it can be used anytime and any day connecting users to their respective banks 24x7.

Karbonn is certainly an ideal partner for NPCI since the brand has always proffered products to Indian consumers with an emphasis on local languages. The brand has also been at the top of the list of 'Smartphone brands with a focus on local languages'.

The utility of pre-installed BHIM app doesn't seem to be too promising or useful at least for the users. Unless Karbonn's K9 Kavach witnesses a phenomenal sale, chances of which are slim to none, claims to place BHIM in hands of millions is just a gimmick.