Ola and Uber drivers have reportedly gone on a strike

Several drivers of the ride-hailing apps Uber and Ola have gone on strike in Bangalore to protest the adding of more cars by their companies to the fleet.

The drivers have claimed that the addition is adversely affecting the livelihood of existing drivers as they are getting fewer rides.

Drivers are further unhappy with their companies because both Uber and Ola have decreased the incentives for the drivers. Incentives are based on the number of trips they make during a particular time in a day or the distance they cover.

Moreover, some other reports state that drivers typically pay the companies a 10 percent commission on every ride. Now, Uber and Ola has hiked the rates to 30 percent, as a result, the drivers are left with shallow pockets.

Mashable India reports that the disruption in Uber's and Ola's services has caused inconvenience to a lot of people in Bangalore. The report further reveals that drivers who weren't aware of the protest dropped their passengers mid-way after learning about it.

The strike seems to be observed in Bangalore only.

UPDATE: Following up on the current situation with Uber, a company spokesperson has commented, "We strive to be a mobility option for everyone in Bengaluru and we regret the disruption caused to our rider and driver community by a small group of individuals. We remain committed to serving the city, ensuring driver partners can continue to access a stable income while giving riders a convenient, reliable option to get around their city."

