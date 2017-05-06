Opera Max 3.0 now rolling out: Offers data saving tips for Facebook

Opera Max, the data management and data saving app for Android, received a major update yesterday. Apart from a few changes in the layout, the Opera Max 3.0 version has also brought along some under the hood improvements. "This is a major update with an all new design, optimised for easier use of the powerful data savings and data management tools inside Opera Max," the company stated.

This new version will allow you to see your app by app mobile and Wi-Fi usage. What's more, it will suggest you ways to reduce data wastage. "Opera Max 3.0 will act like a user's smart assistant to manage their Android apps. It now starts you off on a familiar feed of cards that are contextual to your usage," added the company. Other than that, the update has added support for Facebook savings.

This means, there will be a "Savings for Facebook" shortcut in Opera Max or the Android home screen. So you can access to all the features of Facebook while reducing up to 50 percent of data.

"With Opera Max 3.0, users can get their friends' updates, browse news and chat through instant messaging while saving up to 50 percent of their data plan."

In addition to this, users will be able to save up to 60 percent data for Instagram, 50 percent for Pinterest and 40 percent for BBM. Sounds like a good deal!

The update has also improved on the security system; Opera Max version 3.0 will warn you about external threats while providing data encryption from a public Wi-Fi.