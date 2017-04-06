Opera Mini launches new feature "Opera Cricket" for IPL

As the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League has started, Opera Mini the phone- and tablet-friendly version of the popular browser Opera, today announced its new feature Opera Cricket on its browser.

The new feature will provide all users lives cricket scores, commentary, video, and notifications and more. Opera Cricket services are already available inside the popular Opera Mini browser for Android phones. After upgrading to the latest version of Opera Mini, users will see a "Get Started" banner to activate this feature. Then, they can start tracking scores, stats, and watching videos immediately without the need to download other apps.

"We Indians live and breathe cricket, and we don't want to miss out any match," says Sunil Kamath, VP of South Asia & South East Asia Opera Software.

He said, "Opera Cricket embedded inside the new Opera Mini browser offers instant access to all the cricket updates. This is the fastest way for millions of Opera Mini cricket fans to stay on the top during this cricket season."

The "What's on" section which keeps updated during on-going matches, and provides final scores, there is also a live ball-by-ball commentary for the biggest games.

Users can subscribe to each upcoming match to get a notification when the game begins, and for this, one needs to toggle the button to the left of the selected matches to receive the start-time notification.

Recently, Opera Mini has introduced its new features which not only let users access more of the web but also facilitate them to get the content they want. The new download manager makes video and music downloads easier.