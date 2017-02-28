Paytm launches online Paytm mall

The online market place and arm of One97 communications Paytm has launched Paytm mall, an app for online shopping portal.

The new concept aims to offer a combination of the Mall and Bazaar concepts to Indian consumers.

"We have defined quality criteria for sellers and are building strict controls over warehousing and shipping for products sold on Paytm Mall. Consumers would continue to get the largest assortment of domestic and international products through Paytm Bazaar, which will also be featured on the new app," said Saurabh Vashishtha, Vice President - Paytm.

The company said that "only trusted sellers passing strict quality guidelines and qualification criteria will be allowed on the Mall."

All products listed on the mall will also go through Paytm certified warehouse and shipping channels ensuring guaranteed consumer trust, the statement added.

The mall has over 17 fulfilment centres across the country to offer consumers an efficient online shopping experience.

The Paytm Mall is also planning to launch an ungraded version of the Paytm Seller app which will be available in 7 regional languages allowing anyone with a smartphone to set up an online shop on Paytm Mall.

Currently, the Paytm Mall is only available on Android, however the iOS app is expected to launch soon.