Pokemon Go reaches a milestone of 750 million downloads

The tremendously popular game Pokemon Go has crossed 750 million downloads according to Niantic, the company that developed the game. The game was released in July last year.

The game turned into a phenomenon soon after its release which is evident from the fact that within three months of its launch in September Pokemon Go bagged 500 million downloads.

Niantic CEO John Hanke stated, "It's been an incredible first year for Pokémon GO thanks to the passion and dedication from the global Trainer community."

The first anniversary of the game is just a few months away and Niantic has big plans for the day.

"As part of the first anniversary, we'll be giving players around the world the chance to enjoy fun in-game events, engage with friends and other Trainers at real-world events, and much more," said Hanke.

The game created a turmoil throughout the globe within a couple of weeks of its launch and Pokemon Go was in news all over the world. Although, developers at Niantic realizes the fact that the game will not gain a popularity similar to initial stages of its launch. However, a decline in popularity does not mean that Niantic is losing business.

Pokemon Go still registers 65 million online players every month and despite the incredible eminence it gained. It still has no competitor or even a copycat.

The game will certainly register more downloads in coming months. As for now hardcore Pokemon Go fans have an event to look up to.