Pre-Registration Now Open For Super Mario Run Android on Google Play Store



Earlier, we had reported that Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima had reconfirmed the launch of Super Mario Run for Android by next year. Now, after analyzing the latest tweet by Nintendo America, it looks like the release date for the Android version of the game could be disclosed soon.

Nintendo America's tweet reads "Attn @Android users: Pre-Register now to be notified when the official #SuperMarioRun is available on @GooglePlay."

SEE ALSO: Twitter Launches 360-Degree Live Video Streaming Feature

Thus, Nintendo has allowed Android users to pre-register in order for them to be notified as to when the game will be out. By allowing people to pre-register, it can only mean that Nintendo is stepping towards revealing a release date soon.

Moreover, the Super Mario Run page on Google Play is already up and you can easily pre-register there.

On the other hand, there have been speculations about the game not being available on Android devices at the same time as iOS. According to Nintendo, it is because the release is directly based on piracy concerns.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 to Ditch Physical Buttons, May Get 3D Touch-Like Feature

Regarding this, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said in an interview with Mashable that for the game developers, their software is a very important asset. As it is the same for consumers who are purchasing the game, the company wants to make sure that the game offered to them is in such a way that the software is secure and that the consumers are able to play it in a stable environment.

He further mentioned that because of the security element, the company had decided to go with iPhone and iOS first. When further asked whether security meant a risk to piracy, he confirmed that it was certainly the case.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals