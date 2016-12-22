Prisma Update Brings New Social Feature, Doubles Resolution and More

The most talked about app of the year has been none other than Prisma, which transforms photos and videos into works of art using the styles of the most popular artists. Preceding its release, Prisma finally gets updated with a wide range of new features that will allow users to create a new Prisma account and share their edited pictures with their friends on Prisma.

Prisma was initially launched around August this year for the iOS users and later extended its reach to the Google Play Store as well. The photo editing application became an instant sensation and took over the social media with the colorful and artistic picture editing skills. With the help of an artificial neural network on the regular camera clicked photos, Prisma transformed the mundane pictures into colorful artwork. Media reports state that due to these extraordinary and attractive features that the app offered, both Google Play Store and Apple App Store honored Prisma to be the "App of the Year".

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Still the Most Used Smartphone, Beats LG V20 and OnePlus 3T in User Base



In the latest update of the application, Prisma turned to be more of a self-contained sharing platform, akin to VSCO, a popular photo editing app available. The app will not only allow users to share the edited photos directly to their social media accounts but also create their own Prisma account similar to that of Instagram. Yes, Prisma users can now post their edited photos, check what their friends post and also rate them. All these can be done with the help of a new Feed screen available on the app.

SEE ALSO: Leaks Suggest, Apple's Next iPhone Will be Called 'Ferrari' Might Be Packed Borderless OLED Display



Not only this, Prisma with this update, has now doubled the resolution of the edited pictures. Yes, editing photos on Prisma will let users render a better resolution and a much clearer picture than ever before.

Here's How to Do Create your Photo Gallery on Prisma

#1 Take a Snap with the help of the camera icon available

#2 Add Prisma effect to the photo and turn the picture into an artwork

#3 Now share them on your Prisma account. You can also share them on other social media platforms as well

Download Prisma Now



Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals