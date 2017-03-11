RBI launches app for Android and iOS

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the launch of its official mobile application on both Android and iOS platforms. The RBI app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store with the keyboard Reserve Bank of India.

Initially, RBI has made sections of its official website including bank holidays, press releases, Magnetic Ink Character Notification (MICR) / Indian Financial System Codes (IFSC) codes, and current rates such as reference rate and policy rates of four main countries available on the application. These sections on its website are the most accessed ones on the website of the Reserve Bank of India.

After installing the app on Android or iOS and opening the same, the top of the landing page will display public awareness messages. The ones that are displayed right now are the awareness messages on the newly issued Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes. Also, the KYC (Know Your Customer) norms are displayed over here.

Also Read: TRAI recommends ombudsman for complaint redressal

The interesting thing with this app is that there is an option for the users of the same to sent their feedback or suggestions to the RBI via email. As mentioned above, at the start these are the ones available in the app, and we can expect more sections and useful content to be rolled out to the app in the days to come.