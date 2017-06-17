Reliance Jio has just released a new update for its JioTV App

Reliance Jio has developed many apps for the users to help them access and enjoy various content on their smartphones. From news to music, movies to payments there are apps for many things. However, many of the apps provided are mostly for entertainment.

And one such app, Reliance Jio TV which offers the widest range of TV channels (400+ channels spread across 10+ genres and 15+ languages) on smartphones and tablets is getting a new update. The update is currently available only for iOS devices and it seemingly brings a new avatar to the app and promises enhanced features such as a personalized program guide, simplified UI as well as bug fixes and performance improvements.

Talking more about the new features, the changes in the design is quite clear and while the interface may look the same but it is much easier to browse now. It looks like the company has made the Reliance Jio TV app lighter, and details on it more understandable. If you are a frequent user then you will notice that the navigation moved from the top to a row on the bottom.

The date and time on the app now come with a light red background. Now the time and date can be easily seen. The functionality of the app like watching live TV, content discovery, catching up on older episodes and recording shows remain the same.

The new update takes the version number to 2.0.1 and carries a size of 46.7MB. It is available for download from the Apple Store.