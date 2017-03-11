Reliance Jio users can now recharge using Mobikwik

Electronic payments provider MobiKwik has announced that all Reliance Jio users can now recharge their connections using MobiKwik app and website. Paytm is also offering a similar service for Jio customers in the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Daman Soni, Vice President of Growth at MobiKwik said, "We are happy to extend our digital payment services to Reliance Jio users. The association will allow Reliance Jio users across India to have access to all plans and deals for recharges and pay for their mobile recharges via MobiKwik within seconds.

Jio is currently offering Prime membership under the promotional offer which is due to end on March 31, 2017. The company has recently announced its new plan for users in which it is offering the Prime subscription for an annual fee of Rs. 99.

SEE ALSO: RCom announces 'Joy of Holi' plan

MobiKwik will support subscription for Jio Prime and recharges for follow-up plans. Jio has recently launched Jio Prime subscription that allows additional data to users. Jio offered free voice calls for life and free data for a promotional period since the day one of its operations in September 2016. The free data service will end on March 31.

MobiKwik has over 55 million plus users on its platform and currently powers payments for IRCTC, NHAI, Meru Cabs, Big Bazaar, MakeMyTrip, OYO Rooms, Zomato, PVR, Archies, WHSmith India, BookMyShow, Grofers, Big Basket, Dominos, Burger King, Pizza Hut, eBay, ShopClues, Myntra, Jabong, Pepperfry, Barista, Food Panda, Nearbuy, Van Heusen, Allen Solly among others.

The company added 1.4 million merchants and 55 million plus users post demonetization and also saw a 400 percent surge in transactions.