Reliance Jio users can transfer money instantly through Jiochat

With an aim to help its users, Reliance Jio has started a new feature which will allow its users to send money instatly from their JioChat window.

JioChat, which is just like Whatsapp and JioMoney is also like PayTm which you can use for online transactions and other digital payments.

Jio is not the only brand in the list, last year Freecharge also announced the similar feature which allows instant transfer of money between two people. HDFC Bank also introduced OnChat feature for transferring money through Facebook Messenger.

Jio has made this announcement through its official twitter account. The company has also posted a short clip on how it works. The feature has been aded to the chat app and allows one to transfer money to contacts.

To send money, all you need to do is open the chat window of a person you want to send money to and then click on Rupee icon on the chat window to enter the amount, after that JioMoney account balance will reflect. Once you enter the amount, tap on the send button and your transaction will complete. You can also send the money during the conversation on the chat window.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also planning to launch its mobile payment wallet app 'Samsung Pay' in India in the first half of 2017. The company had already been testing the service in India since December last year.

Samsung Pay supports MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) will allow users to send a magnetic signal from smartphone to the payment terminal's card reader.

