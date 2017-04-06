Reliance Jio users can enjoy 432 live channels and Hotstar premium service for free

We recently came across a set of leaked photos of the alleged Reliance Jio set top box. The service provider is believed to create a buzz in the DTH market with its set top box. Apart from this, Jio seems to be aiming to get the top spot in the country with its Jio TV app as well.

We say this as the Jio TV app has 432 live channels spanning across 15 regional languages. In addition to these live channels, the app also bundles the Hotstar premium service. As you know, the Jio suite of apps including Jio TV are free for the users of the network, be it Prime or non-Prime users. This means that the users of Jio can enjoy the 432 live channels and premium service of Hotstar for free of cost.

Initially, the Jio TV app had 200 channels across six regional languages. It is evident that this app has grown in size in a short span of time. Eventually, it looks like Jio is all set to disrupt the cable TV as well as DTH operators after going a round in the telecom sector.

The app has channels across categories such as entertainment, infotainment, kids, movies, music, news, sports, business, lifestyle and devotional. Even Airtel has its own content services for its users. Vodafone and Idea have also forayed into this space with around 100 channels each. Notably, Jio has joined hands with Eros Now for the Jio Cinema app.