Revamped Skype includes Snapchat-inspired stories and more

Microsoft has completely revamped its popular Skype application offering latest features in it. Though it looks like a clone of Snapchat and Messenger, the company says it was working on these new set of features over a year.

This can be considered as the biggest change ever done by Skype after 2006. The company introduced Snapchat inspired stories and redesigned chat feature, which gives a tough competition to other messaging rivals. We cannot consider this as a copy of other popular apps since Microsoft started working on this for a longer period.

Regarding the new design of this app, Amritansh Raghav, Corporate Vice President of Skype, says,"If social networks have given you the stage on which to perform your life, the new Skype gives you the additional equivalent of the local coffeehouse or corner pub, where you meet people on a daily basis to deepen your relationships. We call that set of interactions your personal network."

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Deepens the personal connections This refurbished look is designed to deepen the connection in the user's personal network.

One can easily customize the app with their favorite colors and can use reaction icon next to the message or video call to easily express the feeling. Also Read: Microsoft offers new calling features to Skype for Business Sharing of the experiences are easy now with ‘Highlight' feature, which lets you share your everyday moments just by capturing it and posting it directly. Friends and family can react to your stories as well with emoticons. Group conversations, add-ins, and bots To improve your experience on this platform, the company included add-ins and bots. This makes you feel richer and robust while having a conversation over a Skype. You can book a ticket or find the latest trend in the market using these two features. You can also search for anything within the Skype using its ‘Find' panel and discuss with your friends in a group conversation with its friendly UI. Will be Available soon The new Skype brings the world together with its exciting and revamped features. This updated version of the app will be first made available to smartphones and then desktops. Android devices will get it first in the next week, whereas iPhones later. Windows and Mac will receive this update in the next few months.