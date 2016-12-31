Samsung Focus App Combines Mails, Contacts and Calendar to Boost Productivity

Just when I was looking for a new mail app, I came across Samsung Focus, the newly developed app by Korean tech giant that aims to simplify work and boost up productivity.

Samsung Focus mobile app takes ideas from BlackBerry Hub and combines four important elements- contacts, mails, calendars and memos into a single app. The app is available to download for Samsung devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above.

Samsung Focus works as a unified productivity application that enables Exchange ActiveSync ("EAS"), IMAP and POP3 users to manage email, calendar, task, memo, and contacts under one roof. You can get things done faster as the app saves you from shifting back and forth from your mails, calendar entries, memos, and contacts.

Samsung Focus will appeal users who use their smartphones for work. The app's features include:

1) Support for Exchange servers as well as IMAP and POP3. So you can basically configure all email services on this app

2) Direct push synchronization with Exchange ActiveSync

3) Ability to add events or tasks from emails

4) Unified search support (Email, Event, Memo, Task, Contact)

5) A fully functional contact application

6) Calendar support

7) Add/Delete/Edit Memos

8) Option to set Priority senders

I was skeptic about privacy and security, but while installing the app, I found that Samsung's Google Play page reading that Samsung Focus does not operate any cloud servers. It connects only to the actual mail servers. It stores your account's data on the device, and Samsung Electronics never accesses any user data.

I have personally installed the app as Samsung's inbuilt e-mail client (on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge) was giving me a hard time in getting work done on time, it's that sluggish. The user interface seems quite clean and prompt.

I will be using the app as my one-stop mail, contacts and calendar app for work, so stay tuned for updates on Samsung Focus's functionality and efficiency as a smartphone productivity app.