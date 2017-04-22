Samsung, Google teams up to offer Play Music as default music app on Samsung devices

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are amazing Android smartphones. The new Galaxy devices feature brilliant infinity displays, amazing designs and top-notch hardware. Besides, Samsung has also worked very hard to offer a lag-free Android experience by improving on speed and performance of company's infamous TouchWiz UI.

If you already own the latest the Galaxy S8, then you must have noticed that the handset does not feature Samsung's in-house music app. Instead, it comes with Google's Play Music as the default music application.

Google on his blog post made the announcement saying, "We have teamed up with Samsung, the world's largest Android smartphone maker, in a partnership to make it even easier and faster for Samsung customers to get the right music no matter where they are or what they're doing."

The blog also reads that with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, Google Play Music will be the default music player and music service on new Samsung phones and tablets globally. Google is also collaborating with Samsung to create special features in Google Play Music for Samsung customers.

Moreover, the new Samsung phones and tablets will now come with a free three-month trial of Google Play Music. And with a subscription, you'll get ad-free and on-demand access to Google's library of music, which comprises of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists tailored for different occasions.

And last but not the least, Samsung users will also get access to YouTube Red, depending upon the region a user is purchasing the handset.

Source: Google Blog Post