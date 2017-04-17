Samsung launches Samsung Gear 360 Manager app

March proved to be a really eventful month for Samsung. The Koran electronics giant not only launched the much-hyped smartphones Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, it also introduced a new model of the Gear 360 camera.

Now, Samsung has launched a new smartphone companion app for the Gear 360 (2017). The Samsung Gear 360 Manager app can be installed from the Google Play Store. However, as of now, the app is only limited to the Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, Note5, S6 edge+, S6, and S6 edge devices. This new app is said to let users create, view, and share high-quality 360-degree videos and photos more easily.

The features of the Samsung Gear 360 Manager app are listed on the Google Play. You can shoot with your Gear 360 camera and preview the recording later.

You can also change the settings and sync date with time, as well as GPS data. In addition to this, you can even create your own virtual reality content, which can be experienced on Gear VR.

The Gear 360(2017) has received mixed feedbacks after it was introduced last month. While it had many improvements compared to the first model, some users weren't satisfied. Weighing at just 130 grams, the camera can take 360-degree video with its two fish-eye lenses.

The device comes in a compact size, making it easy for people to carry it around. It boasts of two 8.5MP camera sensors, which can capture 360-degree video in almost 4K resolution. The Gear 360 is also dust and water proof, certified by IP53.