Samsung Pay now available on Mswipe terminals

MSwipe POS merchant acquirer and network provider today said that it has enabled Samsung Pay at all its terminals.

The company said that the partnership will enable 'contactless / tap and pay on the go' facility for Samsung Pay users across all 2 lakh Mswipe terminals in the country.

Payment technology is evolving rapidly and Samsung Pay is a great example of how innovation will continue to make digital payment more convenient and desirable for customers. At Mswipe, we have anticipated this and built terminals that are future-ready so that our merchants can accept payments seamlessly, even when there is a technology shift", said Manish Patel, Founder, and CEO, Mswipe. "By enabling Samsung Pay, we are offering lacs of users an option to make swift, secure and contactless digital payments at our terminals."

"Samsung Pay has been designed to be the smartest and most convenient method to make digital payments today. This tie-up will enable us to make Samsung Pay ubiquitous and acceptable at even the smallest and remotest of merchants across the country", said Sanjay Razdan, Director - Product Planning - Samsung India Electronics.

Samsung Pay supports both Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) and Near Field Communication (NFC) which allows a user to send a magnetic signal from the smartphone to the payment terminal's card reader.

Samsung Pay can be accepted at all places where your physical card will work and you just need to open the Samsung Pay app on the compatible phone, select the card, authenticate using a fingerprint or PIN and bring the phone close to the PoS terminal. Samsung's MST or NFC technology will send signals to the PoS machine to complete the transaction.

Samsung Pay is available on Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) and will also be available on the Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatch shortly.