Samsung Pay officially launched in India; Integrated with Paytm

Samsung previously announced that it was bringing Samsung Pay, the mobile payment service to India soon. While the company has been working in that area, in the last two months we have seen several teasers about the launch from the company. And apart from the teasers, just two days back the company also opened up registrations for early access to Samsung Pay in India.

While all this has been going on, Samsung has finally and officially launched its mobile payment service in the country today. Now with the launch of the service, you will be able to use your smartphone and the app to make digital payments in many instances.

However, as of now, you will be able to access the service only if you have signed up for the early access program. If you have signed up then you will be able to set up your Samsung Pay account and start using it for payments. Interestingly, the app also supports Paytm transactions. You will be able to add your Paytm wallet account in the Samsung Pay app.

Furthermore, the company has collaborated with Axis, HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Standard Chartered banks (MasterCard and VISA debit and credit cards) for the service. Samsung has also stated that it will soon start supporting cards from Citibank and American Express as well.

Likewise, Samsung Pay in India is supported by Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A5 (2016), and the Galaxy A7 (2016) smartphones.