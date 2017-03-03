Samsung Pay registrations now open ahead of official launch in India

If you haven't heard, Samsung is bringing its mobile payment service to India soon. While this news has been circulating around for some time now, the Korean tech giant is all set to kick off its early access program for the service in India.

And just ahead of the official launch of the service, Samsung has opened up registrations for early access to Samsung Pay in India. So if you are interested, you can visit Samsung's official site to register.

Moreover, the official Samsung site offers details regarding banks and phones that will be supported by the service in the country.

To elaborate, Samsung Pay in India will be supported by Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, Galaxy A5 2016, or the Galaxy S7 2016 smartphones. Samsung has further given that HDFC, Axis, ICICI, SBI, Standard Chartered and banks such as American Express and Citi will be included in future.

Samsung has stated that the payment service will be simple and secure and that "Samsung Pay will work almost everywhere you can swipe or tap your card, making shopping or dining easier and more convenient than ever."

However, as the early access program will begin soon, Samsung will be sharing additional details regarding the service in the coming days.