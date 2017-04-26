Samsung’s In-Traffic Reply App prevents distracted driving

We have come across so many cases where people meet with accidents just because of the distraction caused by phone calls or texts while driving. To prevent this kind of heart-wrenching incidents, the South Korean giant came up with an app by name ' In-Traffic Reply'.

A recent PanelWizard study observed that approximately one-third of Dutch drivers use smartphones while driving a car or riding a bike. Many of the respondents claim that the social pressure to respond to calls and messages quickly is the reason for doing so. After researching all this, Samsung thought of creating this app to help the busy drivers.

Samsung Electronics Benelux B.V. created this app which helps drivers to reply to the messages while their driving without taking their focus off the road. The In-Traffic Reply app tries to reduce this pressure by sending automated responses to calls and messages while the driver is riding.

The app works by automatically activating this feature when it identifies that the user is riding a bike or driving a car through the in-built sensors like GPS which are present in the smartphone. Users can either select to send the default reply stating "I'm driving, so I cannot answer at the moment" or any other animated response. They can even customize the response with their own message.

This app is currently in beta and has already gained the attraction of hundreds of users. The full version of the app is said to launch in mid-May and will be made available in the Google Play Store.