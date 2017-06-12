Samsung’s Secure Folder app makes it way to Google Play Store

A few days back, Samsung eliminated the My Knox security platform from the Galaxy lineup of smartphones. It was a platform that let users make use of the same phone for both work and play.

It was possible to do so as Knox would provide the secure apps to use at the office and lock the work-related apps at home to prevent kids or others from accessing the same accidentally. While Knox has been removed from the new Samsung handsets, those users who are already using the platform can continue enjoying its benefits until the end of the service and a specific date for the same is yet to be announced.

Switch to Secure Folders

Previously, Samsung suggested that the My Know users switch to the Secure Folder app. This app offers a private and encrypted space on the Galaxy smartphone. It was launched with the original Galaxy Note 7 in the last year. Until now the Secure Folder app was available only on the Galaxy App Store but now the company has brought the same to the Google Play Store.

Works similar to Knox

Secure Folder works similar to Knox. It uses the sandbox content that separates work apps and play apps, thereby adding an additional layer of protection. Both the apps and data can be protected quickly by tapping on the option 'Move to Secure Folder'. Further, the files can be imported by tapping on the option 'Add Files' in the app. The Secure Folder can be locked with options such as a PIN, a pattern, a password or a biometric lock.

Updates are made easier

As Secure Folder is now available on Google Play Store, the updates to the app can be made easily. Despite adding the Secure Folder to the Play Store, the app seems to be limited only to the Samsung Galaxy smartphones.