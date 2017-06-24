Say hello to Holo; an app that adds 3-D characters to your pictures

There is a new app called Holo in the market, that will allow you to experience AR through your smartphone. Moreover, it will turn your normal pictures into sci-fi-like images. This Holo app can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store for free.

AR/VR company 8i is behind making the app. Thanks to this app, you will able to add animated characters and people to your pictures and videos. And they look kind of real as well. While the app gets stuck sometimes, considering the pros it offers, you can just ignore that. As for now, the app still needs some works done to it. For example, sometimes the characters don't sync well with your picture.

So, in that case, you would have to find out a way to make it work. Now talking about the positives, you can download various characters from the in-app store and each of the characters comes with a specific animation. There's more, 8i has said that it would update the app's content on a regular basis by adding new 3D models, objects and effects.

The Holo app is compatible with iPhones that run on iOS 10. In Android, it will run on devices running on Android 5.0 and later versions.

Naturally, we are pretty excited about this new app. Maybe it is not perfect yet, still, it is a great app to pass your time. Hopefully, we will get to see more apps like this in near future. As we all know, AR is the future.