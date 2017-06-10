Skype 8.0 released for Android: Available for download in Google Play Store

Skype had announced that it would be releasing a new version of its messaging application soon. The company had stated that the new version would be first rolled out to mobile and then to desktop. Well, the new version of Skype has just been released.

So with the new update, the version number of the app has reached 8.0. But the main point is that it brings several new features and improvements to the app. Some of the new features include the ability to follow a week's worth of photos posted by friends and family, emoticons and stickers, the ability to change the background colors of messages and there's more.

Coming to the interface, the chat screen now has three tabs called Find, Chat, and Capture. With Find, users will be able to share content from another app without having to leave Skype. As for Chat, this tab will let users pass along their reaction to certain Skype messages. As with Capture, users will be able to take pictures and video and add emojis and stickers to it. Additionally, the group chats have also been redesigned.

Skype 8.0 brings Snapchat's "Stories" like feature, but the app has named it as "Highlights." SO basically with this feature users will be able to create a highlight reel with photos and videos, and then share it with friends.

In any case, the new version 8.0 will first be landing on Android devices, and then it will be followed by the new version for iPhone. Besides, Android phone users can download or update the Skype app via Google Play.