Snapchat adds new feature to combat Facebook

Just when we thought that Snapchat couldn't get any more interesting, it launched another feature that allows us to search for stories posted by other users. Snap Inc. Made the announcements yesterday.

This move came after its main rival Facebook introduced its temporal Snapchat-like stories format along with filters on the main mobile app. While Snapchat already had an option called 'Our Story' where users could see a compilation of publicly posted photos by people, now the stories can be found just with a keyword search. However, those photos and videos would not disappear after 24 hours.

Also Read:Snapchat adds a shortcut feature in its latest Android update

For example, now we can use the search feature for finding "Snaps" related to topics such as puppies and events such as music concerts.

"We've built a new way to understand what's happening in Snaps that are submitted to Our Story, and to create new stories using advanced machine learning. The results have been amazing: you can search over one million unique stories on Snapchat!" said the company in a blog post.

It also stated that the new search feature allows the users to look for more than one million of stories.Starting from Friday, the company has already started rolling out the search feature in some cities in the US. The fact that no ads or sponsored geofilters will appear in the search collection, for now, makes the mobile app even more engaging.

Being the first platform to introduce the concept of digitally decorated photographs on social media, Snapchat is hugely popular among youngsters. But it still has to face constant competition from the giants like Facebook and Instagram.