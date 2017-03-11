Snapchat adds a shortcut feature in its latest Android update

Snapchat the popular photo sharing and chatting app is rolling out a new feature for its Android users. Notably, some users since Friday have spotted that the Android version of the app is now allowing them to turn their friends' Bitmoji into widgets on their home screen. What's the point in doing so? Well once users place the widget on the home screen and click on it, a new chat window will directly open up.

Besides, twitter user @montrellothingpen has tweeted about the update and he has also shared various screenshots of his beta Snapchat app, which shows how he has turned his friends' Bitmoji into widgets on his home screen to open a chat. However, the catch here is that in order for this feature to work, both the user and their friends will need to have Bitmoji app installed on their devices.

SEE ALSO: Looks like Snapchat is secretly working on a smartphone: here's everything you should know

@samsheffer HUGE @SNAPCHAT ANDROID UPDATE: You can place widgets on the home screen of your friends. They must have Bitmoji. #SnapchatBeta pic.twitter.com/135dKXgBW7 — MontrellOThigpen™ (@mot427) March 10, 2017

In any case, it is surprising that Snapchat is rolling out the feature for Android first rather than iOS devices. Historically, Snapchat has typically been releasing updates to Apple's operating system much ahead of their Android counterpart.

SEE ALSO: Facebook Messenger Day is a Snapchat Stories rip off

This time, though, as users will be able to easily access Snapchat's new feature through Android's native widget functionality, this might be the sole reason for the company to add the feature for Android users.

However, as of now, there is no word on whether this feature will make it to iOS devices or not.