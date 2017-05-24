Snapchat's new “Custom Stories” feature lets you create stories with friends

Snapchat has just rolled out a new update to for both its Android and iOS users. The update has brought along a new feature called the "Custom Stories" that gives users the option to create custom Stories and share them with their friends. They can even choose who can view the Stories.

Moreover, users can also choose to Geofence the Story to a location. So to create a custom Story, one just have to tap on the "Create Story" icon on the top right corner of the Stories page. Users can give their Story a name, and then invite others to contribute to that particular Story. The photo-sharing app then will create a 1-block geofence around their location.

After the users are done creating their custom Story, an option to submit them will pop up. Custom Stories will be visible on the Stories page for as long as they are live. However, they will disappear from the app if no one adds a new picture or video to it.

While users are allowed to contribute to as many custom Stories as they like, they won't be able to create more than three custom Stories at a time.

The best thing about this new feature is that users can invite their friends to share. We are presuming that it will prove to be popular among the young generation. As per the Snapchat post, Custom Stories will be "perfect for a trip, a birthday party, or a new baby story just for the family".

Hopefully, this "Custom Stories" feature will help Snapchat to increase its slowed-down user base.

