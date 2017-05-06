Snapchat to introduce self-serve ad managing tool for small businesses

Looks like Snapchat is eyeing to generate revenues from not just giant brands, but small businesses as well. The photo-sharing app has just introduced a new self-service ad manager tool. It will help businesses that do not have big budgets.

This new ad manager will allow any advertiser to keep a track on their ad campaigns. So advertisers will be able to buy, manage and view reporting for their campaigns. In addition to this, a new mobile dashboard has also been added to Snapchat, through which advertisers can view their ads like a normal user, check analytics, and get notifications about their campaigns from the app itself.

What's more, this self-service ad manager will be available for free and won't require any markup. Previously, people had to invest a significant amount of money to buy ads on Snapchat via the sales team or third-party ad tools built on the Ads API.

Reportedly, these new tools are currently being tested by more than 20 businesses in private beta. Moreover, any business company can apply to be a tester.

Snapchat has planned to make these tools available to everyone in some countries including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Australia in June.

This move from Snapchat is expected to boost its profit. As we already know, that the app is in hot water as its market share went down by 1.2 percent after its main rival Instagram announced that over 200 million people use its Stories feature every day. So hopefully, the company will be able to increase its revenue growth with these new tools.