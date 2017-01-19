Super Mario Run for Android devices will be launched in March

Super Mario Run was first announced in September and then launched worldwide in mid-December and iOS users have been lucky enough to get their hands on the game from Nintendo first.

However, while iOS users have had a fair share of experiencing and playing the game, Nintendo's mobile side-scroller game is finally coming to Android. The company has confirmed via its Twitter account, that the game will be released sometime in March 2017 in the Google Play Store.

Android fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to get their hands on the latest Mario game from Nintendo. While the excitement for the game might not be as the first release and it might have gone down since then, but a launch on Android should help create some new stir and at the same time boost the game's overall download numbers.

SEE ALSO: Google app now supports offline searches

Besides, there were 40 million downloads in the first four days of the game in the App Store. The game is free but you will have to spend $9.99 (approximately Rs. 613) to unlock all of its content. Also, you can pre-register for Super Mario Run right now at this link so that you will be notified when it launches.

Nintendo will also be launching few more mobile games in the coming days.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals