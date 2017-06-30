Swiftkey adds GIFs support and 9 new languages for transliteration

One of the most widely used third party keyboard application in the app market- Swiftkey has pushed a new update for consumers. The new update adds support for 9 native languages, addresses bugs and also bring along GIF support to enhance the user experience.

The app's download page on Google Play Store mentions that the company is now supporting transliteration in Bangla, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

The keyboard now also supports GIFs that can be accessed from the emoji panel. Some new keyboard shortcuts for Bluetooth and hard keyboards have also been added.

The app's update section also mentions that the team has fixed some bugs and users will now face no more crashing while deleting punctuation in the Japanese layout.

SwiftKey Keyboard is quite popular in the third party keyboard category. The app uses 'Artificial Intelligence' to automatically learn your writing style, including the emoji you love to use, the words that matter to you and how you like to type. The autocorrect and predictive text also adapts to your typing style.

SwiftKey Keyboard is also well known for customization features. The keyboard supports a variety of themes and support 150+ languages.

Another worthy keyboard that I personally use and recommend to users is Google Keyboard. It offers one of the most simple to use interface and let you customize almost every aspect of the user interface, be it height of the keyboard panel, theme, sound, vibration feedback, etc. You can also slide over the keys to register an input.

Swiftkey and Google Keyboard are available on Google Play Store for Android and on App store for iOS users. Give them a try to enhance your typing experience.