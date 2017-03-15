Telegram users can soon make voice calls within the app

Telegram is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. Many other messaging apps have already received the calling functionalities, and now it looks like it is time for Telegram to get the same.

Well, the users of Telegram have great news as the app will soon get the voice calling feature. We can expect the same to be rolled out via the next update. This speculation has started making rounds all over the internet as screenshots of the same have emerged online revealing the Telegram calls feature. The screenshots show what aspects of the Telegram calls that the users can control.

The first notable setting of this feature is the ability to control who can actually call you via the app. Unlike WhatsApp in which you need to know the phone number, Telegram allows you to connect with people whom you don't know just via usernames. But you may not want a stranger to call you. You can either let everyone call you or permit calls only from people on your contacts list. You can also block either call the incoming calls or calls from specific users.

The other aspect of the Telegram calls is you can verify that a call is actually encrypted. The app generates a string of text and image that can be compared with a similar string on the device of the user at the other end. If these strings are the same, then the end-to-end call encryption is guaranteed.

The users of Telegram beta can test the voice calling functionality by updating to the latest version of the app. By default, the menu to make calls is hidden and you need to follow this guide to know how you can make calls.