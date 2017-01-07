The Upcoming IRCTC Smartphone App will Enable Faster Ticket Booking

The new IRCTC ticketing app will be more user-friendly to enable faster ticket booking

By:

IRCTC, one of the most widely used mobile apps in the country is soon going to get a new update to enable faster ticket booking. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is expected to launch the updated version of the ticketing app that will have several features and a new interface.

IRCTC is Coming Up with an All New Smartphone App

As per PTI, the new app will now be called IRCTC Rail Connect and will formally be unveiled next week to cater to the growing demand of passengers to make the ticketing app more user-friendly and faster.

IRCTC is Coming Up with an All New Smartphone App

IRCTC Rail Connect app will be based on next generation e-ticketing system and will be synchronised with the ticketing website. The current app does not offer such feature.

IRCTC is Coming Up with an All New Smartphone App

Besides, the apps will retain the passenger booking history and features such as search and book train tickets, check existing reservations, cancel tickets and get upcoming journey alerts.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals



Gallery   |   6 Photos
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Read More About mobiles | apps | smartphones | technology | android

Other articles published on Jan 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy