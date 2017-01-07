The Upcoming IRCTC Smartphone App will Enable Faster Ticket Booking

IRCTC, one of the most widely used mobile apps in the country is soon going to get a new update to enable faster ticket booking. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is expected to launch the updated version of the ticketing app that will have several features and a new interface.

As per PTI, the new app will now be called IRCTC Rail Connect and will formally be unveiled next week to cater to the growing demand of passengers to make the ticketing app more user-friendly and faster.

IRCTC Rail Connect app will be based on next generation e-ticketing system and will be synchronised with the ticketing website. The current app does not offer such feature.

Besides, the apps will retain the passenger booking history and features such as search and book train tickets, check existing reservations, cancel tickets and get upcoming journey alerts.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals