This Viral WhatsApp Message Stating Narendra Modi Offering Free Rs. 500 Recharge is FAKE

WhatsApp has become the most common target point for the hackers out there. Past few years, especially 2016, has experienced several incidents, wherein the hackers send out malicious links, along with a tempting message, attracting users to click on the given link, and put their information at risk. Adding on, the hackers have now targeted PM Narendra Modi, and is sending out fake WhatsApp messages in his name, with the claim that PM Modi is offering free recharge worth Rs. 500 to everyone in the country.

Well, now if you have received the similar such message, stating that Narendra Modi is voluntarily offering free recharge due to demonetization effect, kindly note that the message is absolutely 'FAKE' and you should avoid it. Along with the message comes a malicious link with the URL - http://balance.modi-gov.in/, clicking on which the users are driven to a page stating 'Desh Badal Raha Hai' where all the top telecom giants are apparently listed. The page requires you to fill a form entering all your personal details including your name, contact number, operator and more in order to get the free recharge.

Once the form has been completely filled, the phishing technique further asks the you to press the recharge button, after which there seems to be no money credited to your mobile number, instead takes you to a new page asking to share the link with 15 friends. This is a clear indication that the hackers are per say trying to record your personal information, which surely makes all the data you entered in the wake to get a free recharge vulnerable to an hackers attack.

This is just one instance out of the wide range of phishing activities occurring across WhatsApp almost every now and then. To recall, days back after the WhatsApp video call was released, the hackers didn't leave that opportunity, and sent out fake video calling download link. Other than the few listed here, there are innumerable messages that are released on WhatsApp almost every passing day.

We at GizBot, are concerned about your safety, and hence reiterate that clicking on these malicious could possibly put your personal data at high risk. Hence, any WhatsApp messages stating to offer any kind of free services should be avoided, as these are nothing but fake baits often used by hacked to trap you, and your sensitive information.

