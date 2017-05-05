TRAI to launch MyCall app by month end: RS Sharma

Telecom Regulator (TRAI) is planning to launch a new app to measure voice call quality, which will allow users to rate the service quality after the call.

"We'll launch the MyCall app by this month end," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Chairman, RS Sharma said. He further stated that India has 1.2 billion mobile phone users and even if a small part of them can provide us feedback, it would be good data.

He said the launch of the new app will also help in improving the existing do not disturb app.

"We will send its response to DoT by the end of next week, " he replied when asked about the penalty recommended for incumbent telcos.

To recall last year in October, Trai has recommended, a penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on the three incumbent operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular for not providing interconnection to Reliance Jio and as per the regulators recommendation, the penalty for Airtel and Vodafone worked out to about Rs 1,050 crore each, while in case of Idea Cellular stood at about Rs 950 crore.

TRAI also mentioned that denial of interconnection by these operators to Reliance Jio "appears to be with the ulterior motive to stifle competition and is anti-consumer."

Jio had complained then that incumbent telecom players are trying to sabotage its entry into telecom.

However, when the issue was placed in front of Telecom Commission, the commission asked the department of telecom (DOT) to seek clarity from the Telecom Regulator TRAI on whether the regulator can impose the penalty on the operators for violation of interconnecting norms.

The Telecom Commission also asked DOT that the regulator can recommend penalty under the mandate of the TRAI Act, 1997 in a relation of the interconnect violations and was if the telecom operators were given the 90-day period for providing these Point of Interconnections.