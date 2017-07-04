Truecaller finally adds ‘Flash Messaging’ feature for its iOS users

Well, Truecaller has some good news for its iOS users. The leading communication app yesterday rolled out a new update for its iOS users, which has added the 'Flash Messaging' feature to iPhones.

For those who are not aware,"Flash Messaging is a shorthand way for users to communicate via pre-defined messages, phrases and emojis with a simple swipe and tap," as explained by Truecaller. This feature had already made its way to Android devices a few weeks ago. Since the introduction of the Flash Messaging, it has been downloaded by more than 41 million people so far.

Following the good response from Android users, Truecaller decided to enable the feature on its iOS app as well. So from now on, the users of Truecaller iOS app will be able to communicate with one-tap responses.

This could prove really convenient in certain situations, where it is not possible for the user to take a caller or send long texts. This one-tap-solution would allow them to answer yes or no questions, share a location or even call back. Moreover, users will have the choice to customize flash messages.

Flash Messaging would help users avoid overflowing SMS inboxes and ten-second calls. It is also worth pointing out that while Flash Messaging appears to be an incoming call, it unlocks as to be an incoming message. So the urgency of a phone call will remain the same but in an easier manner through a message.

Let's find out the way it works. Users using the Truecaller 8.0 version will see a tiny blue 'flash' symbol beside the contact name. Needless to say, the person would have to be a Truecaller user as well and then only you would be able to communicate through Flash Messaging.

After tapping on the flash icon, users will see a pop-up, using which they can send an automated response to the other contact. Then the other person will get the flash message as well as some automated responses that will be displayed his phone's screen.