Truecaller introduces unique way to tighten security system at workplaces in India

Truecaller has come up with an innovative way to authenticate visitors coming in office buildings and ensuring a second level of security check. They plan to employ this innovative technology at every commercial building and the residential sector as well.

Currently, there is no authentic way to check the background of a visitor coming at office buildings. Truecaller has done its first-of -its kind tie-up with Vatika Business Centre which would improve the workplace realities to make it more secure and comfortable. Through this unique tie-up with Vatika Business Centre comes a second level of authentication of the visitors.

The company has also opened their first North India office at Vatika Business Park, Sohna Road and has further expansion plans.

"This is super exciting for us as the tie-up will be a great step towards ensuring efficiency in operations without compromising on privacy. This in no way violates the privacy of our customers as it seeks user's permission to give access to his/her information. Privacy is of utmost concern to us as it runs in our DNA," said Nami Zarringhalam, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Truecaller.

"The integration is one- of its kind as it gets rid of the OTP process and is applicable for all Vatika Centres across India. This takes us to a next level of security," added Vineet Taing, President, Vatika Business Centre.

Priyam Bose, Director and Head, Worldwide Developer Truecaller commented that through the association, the time would be cut short for any visitor coming to a meeting at an office.

Early this year, Vatika Business Centres launched Visitor Management feature in all their centres for making workplaces more secure. The feature enables people to manage the incoming & outgoing visitors whether they are planned or not.

In addition to the beefing up the security aspect, it also helps in improving the customer experience by easing the check-in process without compromising on the security.