Truecaller is the fourth most downloaded app in India; surpasses Facebook

A leading communication app- Truecaller has become the fourth most downloaded app in India on Google Play Store by surpassing Facebook. It is delivering over 100,000 clicks in a day to in-app advertisers as well.

According to a report by 'Mary Meeker Internet Trends 2017', Whatsapp stands first in this list, followed by Messenger and ShareIt. Regarding this success, Tejinder Gill, Vice President, Sales and Head of India Operations at Truecaller says, "Our biggest strength is the engagement and undivided attention we can provide to advertisers."

He adds, "We can deliver a brand's message and enable them to stay on top of the consumer's mind simply by the fact that we are not an 'appointment viewing' app. This is proven by the fact that over 70 percent of our advertisers are repeat customers, which assures us of the efficacy of our platform."

Also Read: WhatsApp scam emerges: Claims to offer a lifetime subscription for a nominal fee

JioTV, a new homegrown entertainment app jumped from 301 last to ninth this year and also managed to successfully surpass Facebook Lite. Along with this data, the report also stated that the India's internet users stand at second place with 355 million in the market just behind China.

When looked back, we can realize the reason behind this success by Truecaller. The company has expanded their portfolio by launching few exceptional features like Truedialer and native messaging service. Recently, the major update that rolled out also has a support for feature phones and UPI platform, which in turn supports digital payment transfer from the app.

- With IANS Inputs